Piero's Corner Ristorante Italiano
Dinner Menu
Antipasti & Insalate
- Datteri-Side$6.00
Mesclun green, English cucumber, diced tomato, dates, and blue cheese crumbles
- Datteri Salad$10.95
Mesclun green, English cucumber, diced tomato, dates, and blue cheese crumbles
- Due Cuori - Side$6.00
Heart of palm, romaine, fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, and crumbled blue cheese vinaigrette
- Due Cuori$10.95
Heart of palm, romaine, fresh tomato, fresh mozzarella, and crumbled blue cheese vinaigrette
- Greca - Side$6.00
Greek style salad, with spinach, tomato, feta, red onions, pepperoncini, olives, and red wine vinaigrette
- Insalata Greca$10.95
Greek style salad, with spinach, tomato, feta, red onions, pepperoncini, olives, and red wine vinaigrette
- Romana Side$6.00
Tossed heart of romaine, croutons, pecorino, anchovies, and crispy pancetta
- Insalata Romana$10.95
Tossed heart of romaine, croutons, pecorino, anchovies, and crispy pancetta
- Side Caesar$6.00
- Caesar Salad$10.95
- Burrata Caprese$16.95
Imported burrata mozzarella, with fresh arugula, basil, tomato, and balsamic drizzle
- Bistecca Salad$23.95
Grilled rosemary marinated filet of beef with mixed roasted potato served over mesclun green salad with red onions, tomato, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Calamari Alla Greca$12.95
Roasted calamari, served with spinach, feta cheese, tomato salad, and tuscan red wine vinaigrette
- Carciofi$10.95
Peroni beer battered artichokes drums served with fresh lemon & garlic aioli
- Carmela's Board$18.95
Assorted imported cold cuts selection, European cheese, olives, and toasted baguette
- Lasagna Croccante$16.95
Crispy, quick fried meat lasagna creamy bolognese & fresh rocket salad
- Piero Meatball$12.95
All chuck; beef & veal meatball with tomato sauce, garlic crostini, and pecorino cheese
- Focaccia Rosmarino$7.00
Brick oven focaccia, fresh rosemary & sea salt
- Mozzarella Croccante$9.95
Crispy fresh mozzarella bocconcini with marinara sauce
- Calamari Fritti$12.95
Crispy calamari, lightly floured and deep-fried, served with spicy marinara
- Big Bowl of Mussels$15.95
Prince Edward mussels with zesty lemon, tomato sauce splashed with white wine and garlic bread
- bruschetta$16.95
- bread and pesto$1.50
- garlic bread$4.25
Zuppe & Contorni
- Garlic Spinach$7.00
- Broccoletti Aglio E Olio$7.00
Garlic and spicy olive oil sautéed broccoli florets
- Autumn Brussels Sprouts$7.50
Roasted brussels sprouts with crispy pancetta & maple syrup
- Sausage Sunday$7.50
Pleasantly spicy Italian sausage with marinara sauce and pecorino cheese
- Portobello Trifolati$7.00
Sautéed portobello mushrooms, touch of cream and fresh parsley
- Cauliflower Arrostito$7.00Out of stock
Roasted cauliflower with garlic, EVOO, parsley, capers, and pepperoncini
- Basil Tomato$9.00
Creamy tomato basil soup
- Chicken Minestrone$9.00
Grilled chicken and braised vegetables soup
- Maine Lobster Bisque$11.00
Homemade lobster cream bisque with splash of cognac and lobster meat
Pasta
- Spaghetti Soprano$15.95
Al dente spaghetti tossed with marinara sauce
- Lasagna Pasticciata$20.95
Meat lasagna layered with meat sauce, béchamel, and homemade egg pasta
- Pasta Al Forno$20.95
Homemade ziti with fresh ricotta, bolognese & parmigiano baked with melted provolone & Piero's meatball
- Eggplant Rollantino$19.95
Thinly sliced eggplant, with ricotta cheese and baked with tomato & mozzarella
- Rigatoni Silvana$19.95
Rigatoni pasta tossed with creamy bolognese and a touch of cream with peas and melted mozzarella
- Ravioli Formaggio$19.95
Homemade three -cheese ravioli with aurora sauce and Parmesan cheese
- Maine Lobster Ravioli$22.95
Maine lobster chunks filled ravioli served in a creamy vodka sauce & spinach
- Ravioli Croccanti$19.95
Four cheese ravioli sauteed with cremini mushrooms, aurora sauce, and baked with mozzarella
- Fettuccine Alfredo$19.95
Homemade fettuccine tossed with Parmesan Alfredo sauce, peas and diced ham
- Gnocchi Gorgonzola$19.95
Potato gnocchi simmered with gorgonzola dolce cream
- Bucatini Carbonara$20.95
Pepper diced pancetta, caramelized onions, and fresh black simmered with fresh cream and pecorino Romano, tossed with homemade bucatini
- Canestri Colsanto$20.95
Spinach canistri tossed with white truffle cream, crumbled Italian sausage, prosciutto, and garlic broccoletti
- Aglio & Olio$15.95
Al dente spaghetti aglio & olio with spicy pepperoncini
- Sausage Diane$20.95
Mild roasted sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms and caramelized onions with cognac cream sauce
- Campanelle Del Monaco$20.95
Creamy campanelle pasta, topped with garlic, sautéed grilled vegetable, basil pesto cream
Our Entrée Selection
- Cinque Terre$25.95
Al dente spaghetti tossed with calamari, scallops, shrimp, mussels, and clams with pomodoro and a splash of white wine
- Salmone Livornese$22.95
Grilled salmon fillet, garlic spinach, and hearty spicy tomato sauce, with simmered calamari and imported gaeta olives. (Gaeta olives are not pitted, please be careful). This item may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked mea
- Spaghetti Alle Vongole$20.95
A dozen fresh little neck clams simmered in a crisp white wine, parsley, and fresh tomato tossed with al dente spaghetti
- Campanelle Alla Vodka E Salmone$20.95
North Atlantic salmon fillet chunks, simmered in vodka cream sauce, served with creamy campanelle and garlic spinach. This item may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, eggs or poultry may increase
- Bistecca "Fiorentina Style"$28.95
Grilled sirloin served with creamy mashed potato, garlic spinach & red wine reduction. Temperature suggested: rare or medium rare. This item may contain raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, eggs or poultry
- Vitello Parmigiana$24.95
Tender veal cutlets flash fried and topped with basil and mozzarella cheese, smothered in a light marinara sauce with homemade fresh pasta and Pomodoro sauce
- Pollo San Remo$22.95
Blackened chicken breast splashed with white wine sauce, served over tomato & basil pesto risotto with fresh arugula and evoo
- Pollo Avocado$22.95
Tender chicken breast topped with fresh avocado, and parma prosciutto and baked in champagne cream sauce served with fresh homemade pasta or grilled vegetables
- Pollo Parmigiana$22.95
Flash-fried tender chicken cutlets smothered with marinara and mozzarella cheese, fresh homemade pasta
- Pollo Marsala$22.95
Tender chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms, Marsala wine, and demi-glace, served with fresh homemade pasta or grilled vegetables
- Pollo Limone$22.95
Grilled chicken breast splashed with light white wine, lemon, and fresh tomato, served with grilled vegetables
Pizza
- 12" Cheese Pizza$12.00
- Medium- 12" Margherita (DOC Margherita)$18.50
Crushed San marzano tomato, burrata, mozzarella, and fresh basil
- Medium- 12" Biancaneve (Snow White)$16.75
Brick oven crust topped with mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, and fresh arugula
- Medium- 12" America$17.75
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, pepperoni, sausage
- Medium- 12" Valtellina$16.75
Brick oven crust with tomato sauce, parma prosciutto & mascarpone cheese, arugula
- Medium- 12" Gorgonzola Dolce$15.50
White pizza with imported gorgonzola, grilled portobello, and spinach
- Medium- 12" Rustica$16.75
Brick oven crust with tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, sliced sausage, and fresh tomato
- Medium- 12" Meat Lover's Pizza (Steak Served Medium Well)$16.75
White pizza topped with grilled flank steak, sausage, bacon, and portobello mushrooms
- Med Siciliana$16.75
Brick Oven Pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella, red pepper, ricotta and mild sausage
- Medium - 12" Palermo$16.75
Brick oven pizza with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, ricotta and eggplant
- 16" Cheese Pizza$16.00
- Large - 16" Margherita (DOC Margherita)$23.50
Crushed San marzano tomato, burrata, mozzarella, and fresh basil
- Large - 16" Biancaneve (Snow White)$20.75
Brick oven crust topped with mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms, crispy bacon, and fresh arugula
- Large - 16" America$22.75
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, pepperoni, sausage
- Large - 16" Valtellina$20.75
Brick oven crust with tomato sauce, parma prosciutto & mascarpone cheese, arugula
- Large - 16" Gorgonzola Dolce$19.50
White pizza with imported gorgonzola, grilled portobello, and spinach
- Large - 16" Rustica$20.75
Brick oven crust with tomato sauce, mozzarella, salami, sliced sausage, and fresh tomato
- Large - 16" Meat Lover's Pizza (Steak Served Medium Well)$21.75
White pizza topped with grilled flank steak, sausage, bacon, and portobello mushrooms
- Large - 16" siciliana$21.75
- Large - 16" Palermo$22.75
- 14" Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza$16.00
- Build Your Own Pizza 12 Inch$12.00
A Masterpiece! Build Your Own pie! Enjoy
- Build Your Own Pizza 16 Inch$16.00
A Masterpiece! Start building your own pie ! Enjoy!
- Build your Own Calzone$13.95
Brick Oven Calzone with Toamato sauce & Cheese
- Calzone Vesuvio$15.95
Hand-folded and baked with ricotta, ham, spinach, and tomato sauce
- Calzone Stromboli$15.95
Hand-folded and baked with pepperoni, tomato sauce, and mozzarella
- med dough$5.00
- lg dough$6.00
Dolci / Dessert
- Tiramisu$10.00Out of stock
lady fingers soaked in Espresso and Kalhua liquer, layered with Mascarpone cream
- Limoncello Cake$10.00
Layers of Limoncello & Mascarpone cream
- Choco Mousse$9.00
- Cannoli$8.00
Crispy Sicilian shells filled with Ricotta cream & Chocolate chips! A traditional dessert.
- 6 Mini Cannoli$12.00
- Crème Brulee$10.00
Orange & Grand Marnier french custard with caramelized torched sugar cane
- In Shell Lemon Sorbet$10.00
- Gelato Cup$12.00
- Profiterole$10.00
- Spumoni$12.00
Paleo-Gluten Free Menu
- GF-P Scallops & Portobello$24.95
Roasted herbed portobello cap with diver scallops and grilled zucchini & spinach, light white wine sauce
- GF-P Jerry$23.95
Spaghetti squash sautéed with jumbo shrimp & spicy sausage, sundried tomato, pepperoncini, and evoo
- GF-P Charred Octopus Greca Style$20.95
Charred Mediterranean octopus, served over Greek salad with feta cheese and evoo
- GF-P Grilled Salmon Casalinga$24.95
Wild salmon fillet, roasted cauliflower, and white wine lemon sauce with grilled heart of romaine lettuce and fresh avocado
- GF-P Scampi Fra Diavolo$24.95
Garlic sautéed jumbo shrimp, served with fra diavolo sauce with spicy marinara, roasted red pepper, and caramelized onions served over spaghetti squash
Verbal Specials
Special Apps
Entrée Specials
- Veal Ossobuco$44.95Out of stock
Braised Veal Shank Ossobuco, Angel Hair, white wine tomato sauce & Garlic Spinach
- Beef Short Ribs$38.95Out of stock
- New York Steak Diane$42.95
Diane Style
- Grilled Rib Eye Steak$42.95Out of stock
- Trout & Crab Meat$32.95
- Tomahawk Steak$110.00Out of stock
32 Oz Bone In Rib Eye, grilled and cooked as requested, with Spaghetti Aglio e Olio and Garlic Spinach, roasted potato and Red Wine Sauce.
- Pork Chop Prosciutto & Gorgonzola$38.95Out of stock
- Grilled Halibut$40.95Out of stock
- Ahi Tuna$38.95Out of stock
- Grilled Rockfish$36.95Out of stock
- Blackened Mahi$34.95
- Rack of Lamb$42.95
- Beef cheeks$36.95
- 38.95$38.95